Former Sunderland boss Steve Bruce takes over at League One club
Former Sunderland boss Steve Bruce is back in football after being appointed manager at League One club Blackpool.
Bruce is one of the few people to manage both Sunderland and Newcastle United, but he has been out of football since being sacked by West Brom in October 2022.
He has also appointed former Sunderland midfielder Steve Agnew as his assistant manager.
“I’m delighted to be back in football and to take charge of this fantastic football club,” Bruce said after his shock appointment.
“I look forward to meeting all of the staff and players in the coming days as we prepare for what we all hope will be an exciting season at Bloomfield Road.”
Owner Simon Sadler added: "I'm confident that Steve’s experience and leadership qualities will be a tremendous asset for Blackpool Football Club.
“His organised approach coupled with his desire to build a hardworking and entertaining side is a large part of what attracted us to him.
“Additionally, Steve’s ability to help grow and develop not only our playing staff but also our coaching talent was important to us. Alongside his assistant Steve Agnew, there is a great opportunity for two of our former players at the early stages of their coaching careers to learn from a duo who possess unrivalled qualities.
“We hope that this blend will get the very best out of our talented squad.”
One of Bruce’s top players at Blackpool will be Elliot Embleton, with the midfielder joining the Seasiders on a permanent deal from Sunderland just weeks ago.