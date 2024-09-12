Former Sunderland star identifies 'enormous' change made by Regis Le Bris
Regis Le Bris has enjoyed a better start to life at Sunderland than predecessor Michael Beale in part because he has tried to engage supporters rather than educate them, says Don Goodman.
Beale had a disastrous short spell in charge at Sunderland last season, and it was largely defined by what was a near constant public battle with supporters.
The former Rangers boss took exception to fans booing him after a shocking home defeat to Hull City, and he then went on the counter-offensive himself in a press conference.
Beale’s entire demeanour was that of a man who seemed to think he was at Sunderland to educate the supporters about football, which is in stark contrast to Le Bris, who immediately came in and spoke of the importance of working with them to create something special.
And Goodman, who has personal experience of playing for the Sunderland crowd, thinks Le Bris has been exceptionally clever in his approach.
"[The influence of the supporters is] just enormous," Sky Sports expert Goodman exclusively told Sunderland Nation.
“When you get that number of fans every fortnight supporting you, over 40,000, as a player you need to leave every last drop of effort, commitment and energy on the pitch.
“And I promise you if you do that, Sunderland fans will forgive you if you lose a game of football. But what they won't forgive is if they see individuals or collectives just not leaving it all out there.
“It is different from when I played. When I played, we could leave a bit on someone, kick someone or tackle someone, that would get the crowd right behind you and just get them up.
“What they want now is when you lose the ball, for you to sprint after it and try and win it back, when a defender's gonna clear the ball the striker comes and blocks it and it goes out for a throw in, it fuels the fans and that’s what they need.
“The crowd at all football grounds is really important but as I said before, this football club, it's a religion. Football is even more important in Sunderland.”