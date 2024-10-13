Former teammate urges Jordan Henderson to make Sunderland 'homecoming'
Darren Bent has urged Jordan Henderson to make an emotional ‘homecoming’ to Sunderland rather than head back to the Premier League.
Bent played with Henderson for Sunderland under Steve Bruce before both players moved on, with Henderson heading to Liverpool where he became a Premier League and Champions League winning captain for the Reds.
Now 34, his career has faded, and he is currently struggling to hold down a regular position at Ajax following a failed move to Saudi Arabia.
That has led to media speculation that Henderson could return to boyhood club Sunderland in January – and Bent would be all for it.
"I mean, he's 34, but I still think he could definitely do a job in the Premier League, 100 per cent - he looks after himself," Bent told Talksport.
"I just feel going back to Sunderland makes sense, you know what I mean?
"That's his club, that's where he started, that's where I played with him, and I'm sure the fans would love him back.
"He's had an unbelievable career when you look back at what he's won, what he's done, he's competed for England, he's had an incredible career.
"So I think for Sunderland fans it's almost like a homecoming, and I think that'd be really nice for him to go there.
"I think with what he's achieved and what he's wanted to achieve in his career, going back to Sunderland would be a really, really nice way to... not so much end it, because I still think he's got a good three or four years left.
"He looks after himself, so he could still play when he's 37."