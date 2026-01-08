Sunderland Target Young Stars From Monaco, Lille in Transfer Window
The project led by Regis Le Bris is moving in a positive direction at the halfway point of the season, remaining among the top 10 teams in the Premier League while competing against major clubs.
Currently sitting in 10th place after being defeated by Brentford in matchday 21 of the English league, Sunderland dropped a few positions but remains focused on fighting for international competition spots, a target that would be a major achievement for a newly promoted side.
To reach that goal, the club must continue strengthening the squad with players who can have an impact on the Le Bris project, and the search continues during the transfer window.
Sunderland Ask About Young Prospects from Monaco, Lille
The outlet TeamTalk has confirmed that Sunderland have asked about Ligue 1 prospects, specifically Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille and Lamine Camara from AS Monaco.
Bouaddi is 18 years old and plays as a midfielder. He has already played 15 games this season and has been a starter despite his age. His value is already estimated at €40 million according to Transfermarkt, and even a potential future transfer to Sunderland would increase his value and could be a positive investment both on and off the pitch.
On the other hand, Camara, 21, has gained experience with AS Monaco. This season, he has played 9 matches and provided 3 assists. According to Transfermarkt statistics, his market value is €30 million, and he is aware that a player with this potential will command a high price, but he expects his career to last for several years.
Players of this profile are starting to attract interest from Sunderland as they look to build a young project for the future.
The club already have a squad that has shown it can compete in Premier League matches, but for Regis Le Bris it is important to also count on several prospects who can take the club to another level in the coming years.
Oscar Daniel Cortés Rincón holds a degree in Sports Management and works as a sports writer, with experience at outlets such as FanSided and Palo Verde Media. His coverage has spanned teams and leagues, including Toronto FC and MLS, the EFL Championship (with a focus on Stoke City), and Ligue 1 (specializing in PSG). His analytical approach blends statistics, tactical insight, and commentary. He currently covers Sunderland AFC for On SI.Follow oscr_08