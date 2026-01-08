Premier League sides Sunderland, Nottingham Forest, and Everton are interested in signing AS Roma midfielder Edoardo Bove, who is reportedly close to leaving the Italian capital by mutual agreement to terminate his contract, according to reports in Italy.

Bove, 23, suffered cardiac complications in Dec. 2024, and although he has trained since then, Italian rules prohibit players with an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator from competing professionally. Therefore, the player will have to choose to continue his career elsewhere.

Sunderland Enters Fray for Serie A Player Amid Nottingham Forest, Everton Interest

IMAGO / Insidefoto

Sunderland is one of the clubs monitoring the situation, according to Leggo (h/t Sunderland Echo), as they intend to add reinforcements this January to continue their good run in the Premier League. Everton and Watford are also interested, with reports in Italy indicating that the Hornets have even been insistent in trying to sign Bove. It is said that clubs in the Bundesliga are also paying attention.

Bove was considered one of the most promising midfielders in Italy, and according to his most recent medical tests, he is ready to return to competition. “I want to play again,” he has told those close to him, according to reports. “My body has responded well. Now I need the right club and the right plan.”

The midfielder has spoken previously about support from Christian Eriksen, who experienced a similar incident before restarting his career in England. “He called me right away. I didn’t know him. It was nice, he immediately showed me his closeness,” Bove said. “He told me that the first thing now is to stay calm, rest, and be with my family.”

