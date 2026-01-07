Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal: Ekitike Injury Provides Headache
Fresh from more dropped points at the weekend, Liverpool head back to the capital on Thursday night to take on Premier League leaders Arsenal.
Liverpool’s dismal title defence means they’re no longer competing with Arsenal for the crown and are instead simply seeking to secure Champions League qualification. The tables have turned from last term and it’s now the Gunners who boast the status of England’s best team.
Arne Slot’s second-season struggles have continued even amid the current run of nine matches without defeat—back-to-back stalemates with Leeds United and Fulham have hardly inspired confidence ahead of the journey to north London.
No team has beaten Arsenal at the Emirates this term and Liverpool will be hard-pushed to become the first given their patchy form and absentee list.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal (4-2-3-1)
GK: Alisson—Alisson will expect to be worked relentlessly at the Emirates, with particular attention being paid to Arsenal’s set-piece deliveries. The Brazilian will need to command his area against the division’s dead-ball specialists.
RB: Conor Bradley—While Bradley should have the athleticism to thwart Leandro Trossard, the Belgian’s positional intelligence means the right back must be on high alert throughout.
CB: Ibrahima Konaté—The No.9 position is arguably Arsenal’s weak spot as Viktor Gyökeres continues to underwhelm, but Konaté has produced his fair share of disappointing displays this term, too.
CB: Virgil van Dijk—Liverpool need their captain to guide them in a hostile atmosphere against Europe’s most competent side. A defiant performance is required against Arsenal’s myriad of attacking threats.
LB: Milos Kerkez—Few would bet on Kerkez winning the battle with Bukayo Saka on Thursday in what could be an extremely complicated evening for the Hungarian. Andy Robertson’s lack of pace means the summer recruit is more or less guaranteed to start despite his questionable performances.
DM: Ryan Gravenberch—Against an all-star midfield trio of Martin Ødegaard, Declan Rice and Martín Zubimendi, Liverpool need Gravenberch at his best. The midfielder’s press resistance and defensive awareness will be key to frustrating the Gunners.
DM: Curtis Jones—Slot has opted to flood his side with central midfielders to help tighten things up and that has handed Jones a run of starts. The local lad works tirelessly but there remain questions over whether he can take the necessary step from good to great.
AM: Alexis Mac Allister—Mac Allister’s decline has been one of many reasons behind Liverpool’s slump, with the Argentine still struggling to rediscover his mojo. Whether in a deeper or more advanced role, he’s operating below his usual level.
RW: Dominik Szoboszlai—The indefatigable midfielder, who has been the Reds’ best Premier League player, has been utilised on the right flank since Mohamed Salah’s Africa Cup of Nations absence and that’s unlikely to change.
ST: Cody Gakpo—Hugo Ekitiké is a major doubt and appears increasingly unlikely to start, which would force Slot to utilise Gakpo up top again. He scored at the weekend in a role he often played under Jürgen Klopp.
LW: Florian Wirtz—Wirtz has been Liverpool’s chief creative force in recent games with two goals and an assist in four games. The Reds will be reliant on their playmaker to conjure up some magic in the capital.