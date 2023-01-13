Skip to main content
How to watch Sunderland vs Swansea City in the Championship

How easy will it be to find match coverage of Sunderland's Championship clash with Swansea?

Sunderland return to Championship action this week with a home game against Swansea City.

The Black Cats had an enjoyable break in the FA Cup, scoring two injury time goals to overcome Shrewsbury Town.

Swansea will likely be a much tougher test, though, despite two key players set to return to the line-up after injury.

It is a Saturday 3pm game, and that means it can be tricky to watch if you can’t attend yourself, but here are your options.

How to watch Sunderland vs Swansea in the UK

The game is obviously not being carried by any broadcaster in the UK, but it is still subject to the 3pm Saturday blackout rule.

There is no iFollow option either as Swansea, unlike some opposition clubs that we have found before, do not use it. They have their own version, like Sunderland do, called SwansTV.

SwansTV, though, like SAFSEE (or SAFC Live, I forget what they call it nowadays) will not sell match passes to UK IP addresses for the game.

How to watch Sunderland vs Swansea internationally

International fans should have no problem at all finding a legitimate stream for the match.

For those in the US, Sunderland v Swansea is not being shown on ESPN+. For some mental reason they have chosen Reading v QPR instead.

However, international fans should have no problem getting a steaming pass from SAFSEE, and the game will be available as usual to anyone who has the international season pass. 

