Shrewsbury 1-2 Sunderland: Player Ratings as Black Cats complete remarkable comeback

Sunderland produced some FA Cup drama, scoring two goals in injury time to beat Shrewsbury 2-1 at New Meadow.

Things were looking bleak for the Black Cats when Matthew Pennington headed the home site into the lead with just ten minutes remaining.

However, Sunderland refused to allow their heads to drop, and Ross Stewart looked to have salvaged a replay when he headed home a Jack Clarke corner in stoppage time.

Luke O’Nien obviously didn’t fancy a replay, though, and he swept home from the end of the box with virtually the last kick of the game to complete an unlikely comeback.

Sunderland player ratings vs Shrewsbury

Alex Bass - A couple of iffy moments with the ball at his feet, admittedly in difficult conditions. Not sure if he was required to make a save all match, so can't be too critical of him, but he doesn't exert the same calm as Patterson does. 6

Trai Hume - Got up and down well, without really being tested defensively at all. His delivery wasn't as on the money as it sometimes can be. He tends to float crosses in rather than whipping them. Admittedly, before Stewart came on, we didn't really have a target to aim at, but this seems to be an area he could improve. 7

Dan Ballard - Had Saydee in his back pocket all game. Aside from the first ten minutes, Shrewsbury didn't really lay a glove, but he seemed to be in total command at all times. A Rolls Royce of a defender. 8

Bailey Wright - Pretty solid for the most part but got done for pace a couple of times. If we're being harsh, he's probably the weakest of our centre-back options when all fit. 6

Luke O'Nien - Just an absolutely delightful man. Playing as a sort of inverted left-back, he was excellent once again. Made several excellent interceptions and moved the ball on quickly and effectively. The winner capped off another superb display. 9

Dan Neil - Composed and mature. It was good to see him tested against a workmanlike League One side again to chart his progress from a year ago and he passed that test. 7

Edouard Michut - I really like that Mowbray left him on the pitch until late. Typically he'd be one of the first to be hooked in a match like this, but once the rain started pouring down and Shrewsbury's players resorted to kicking him, he showed a lot of character. Tidy throughout, and drove forward more than we've previously seen. Bags of potential. 7

Jewison Bennette - Gives us a completely different option as an out and out winger. It doesn't help him that he's played nearly all of his games for Sunderland without a centre forward on the pitch. Has speed, great feet and crosses very well. There's plenty more to come from him. 6

Amad Diallo - Seemed to be getting frustrated with the dire refereeing performance and didn't stand out as much as he usually does. Did get the assist for O'Nien's winner. 6

Patrick Roberts - Not given a stonewall penalty in the first half which could have made it a much more straightforward afternoon. He seems to play better against better teams and Shrewsbury's backs against the wall approach limited his ability to affect things. 6

Abdoullah Ba - Almost playing as a false nine in the first half, he showed plenty more flashes of his ability, with neat footwork and sharp passing. 6

SUBS

Ross Stewart - For all our tidy passing, and dominance of the ball before he came on, we didn't really look like scoring. He offered us a different option as he always does, coming close to slotting past Marosi from a deflected cross. Has still scored in every game he's played since his return from injury. 7

Jack Clarke - Not his best performance. Can find himself running into traffic against a low block, and his final ball was erratic. Did whip in the corner that Stewart equalised from. 6

Chris Rigg - Sunderland's youngest ever outfield player came on and to his enormous credit, made a difference. Looked to have a great engine, tidy passing and always looked to get on the ball. A pretty remarkable performance considering he's 15 (Fifteen!!!) 8

Read more Sunderland coverage