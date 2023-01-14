Sunderland 1-3 Swansea: Player ratings as Black Cats on wrong end of Stroud shocker

Sunderland suffered a 3-1 defeat at home to Swansea, although they will wonder if they were ever given a fair shot at it.

Whilst it is the performance of the referee Keith Stroud that will dominate most of the debate, and rightly so, it wasn’t the best afternoon for the players either.

So, who emerged from the game with some credit and who didn’t?

Sunderland player ratings vs Swansea

Antony Patterson – Did okay and couldn’t be blamed for any of the goals. 6

Lynden Gooch – There was no real product from Gooch, but his attitude and commitment were absolutely outstanding. 7

Luke O’Nien – Some didn’t think it was a red card, but I personally thought it was reckless and excessive. Clearly frustrated after penalty not given, but a really poor lack of discipline that cost Sunderland the game. 1

Dan Ballard – Pretty much faultless really. Rolls Royce of a defender. 7

Trai Hume – Another good performance from Hume in what became an unfamiliar position for the most part. 6

Corry Evans – Tough for him in midfield after the red card but kept on battling. 6

Dan Neil – A man’s performance from a young player who is getting better every week. 8

Patrick Roberts – Looked very lively while he was on. Clearly deflated to be the man taken off after the red card. 6

Amad Diallo – A very long way from his best but should have been awarded a penalty seconds before the red card. 5

Jack Clarke – You can tell when he is low on confidence as he comes inside every time. Whenever he went on the outside though, he had the beating of his man every time. Frustrating performance. 5

Ross Stewart – Given nothing all day from arguably the worst referee we have ever seen at the Stadium of light. Never gave up, though. 6

Danny Batth (SUB) – Nive to see him back, but was he at fault for the first goal? 5

Edouard Michut (SUB) – N/A

Abdoullah Ba (SUB) – N/A

Leon Dajaku (SUB) – N/A

Jewison Bennette (SUB) – N/A

