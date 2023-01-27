Sunderland predicted line-up vs Fulham: Mowbray to field strong side despite injury woes

Sunderland take on Fulham at Craven Cottage in the fourth round of the FA Cup and Head Coach Tony Mowbray is expected to field a strong side despite a number of injury issues.

Aji Alese returned to the side in last week’s win against Middlesbrough but left the game early and hasn’t trained all week.

Niall Huggins has returned to training, but it remains to be seen if this game has come to early for him after a few weeks on the sidelines.

Alex Pritchard, Dennis Cirkin, Lynden Gooch and Elliot Embleton all continue their road to recovery whilst Sunderland were dealt a fresh blow with captain Corry Evans out for the season.

Versatile defender Luke O’Nien will also miss the game as he is serving his second of his three-game ban after his red card against Swansea.

Mowbray could include new signings Pierre Ekwah and Isaac Lihadji in the squad for the trip to the capital, whilst imminent signing Joe Gelhardt is cup tied after appearing for Leeds.

Sunderland predicted line-up vs Fulham (4-2-3-1)

How Sunderland might lineup this weekend?

GK: Alex Bass – Has played in every cup game for Sunderland so far this season, expect that to be the case here too.

RB: Bailey Wright – The Australian international came off the bench against Middlesbrough for Alese and filled in at right back. Due to Sunderland’s injury woes he could start the game there.

CB: Danny Batth – Looked solid alongside Ballard and that could become an excellent partnership at the back if both remain fit.

CB: Dan Ballard – Earned his first clean sheet for the club in his 10th appearance last Sunday. Ballard has impressed when on the pitch since his arrival from Arsenal in the summer.

LB: Trai Hume – Moved over to left back against Middlesbrough when Alese departed and would expect him to continue there.

CM: Dan Neil – Was impressive against 'Boro in the ‘Corry Evans’ role. He will now have to continue in that role due to the long-term injury of the skipper.

CM: Edouard Michut – Looked comfortable on the ball when he came into the game last Sunday alongside Neil.

RM: Amad Diallo – Scored yet another brilliant goal to add to his collection last weekend. In the running for signing of the season.

CAM: Patrick Roberts – Starting to get a string of games under his belt and his link up with Amad is terrifying every defence they come up against.

LM: Jewison Bennette – Jack Clarke needs a rest and ‘Jewi’ could benefit from more game time for when he is called upon.

ST: Ross Stewart – Our only Striker option with Dajaku going out on loan and Gelhardt being cup tied. ‘Rossco’ scored his 11th goal of the season against 'Boro in what was only his 14th appearance.

