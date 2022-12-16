How to watch Hull City vs Sunderland

Sunderland travel to The MKM Stadium to face Hull City on Saturday, and they will be keen to quickly return to winning ways.

The Black Cats threw away a lead before losing to West Brom last week, although they have shown an impressive ability to bounce back from defeats this season.

They will also hope to be buoyed by the return of Ross Stewart, who has missed the last 15 games with a thigh injury.

Here is how you can watch the action.

When: Saturday 17 December, 3pm GMT/10am EST/7am PST

Where: MKM Stadium, Hull

Referee: Gavin Ward

How to watch Hull vs Sunderland in the UK

Sky Sports Football (Red Button)



iFollow

How to watch Hull vs Sunderland in the US

· SAFSee (all international viewers)

iFollow

