Sunderland predicted lineup vs Blackburn: Could we see a switch to 4-4-2?

A tactical change could be on the cards when Sunderland host Blackburn on Boxing Day.

Sunderland welcome Blackburn Rovers to what is sure to be a packed Stadium of Light on Boxing Day, and Ton Mowbray has some decisions to make.

The Black Cats have emerged from one injury crisis with the likes of Ross Stewart and Dan Ballard now available again but stumbled straight into another.

Alex Pritchard is still missing with a calf injury and Elliot Embleton, the man who deputised for him at Hull, has a serious ankle problem. Danny Batth is also out too, although the injury he sustained at the MKM Stadium should keep him out for days rather than weeks.

So, what kind of a team might we see Sunderland field against Blackburn?

Sunderland predicted lineup (4-4-2)

Ross Stewart Sunderland celebrates

GK: Anthony Patterson – No one will be taking the gloves from Patterson at Sunderland any time soon.

RB: Lynden Gooch – The American celebrated his birthday on Christmas Eve and he has firmly established himself as the top right-back in the Sunderland squad.

CB: Dan Ballard – Came back at Hull and looked rusty, although he is the obvious replacement for Danny Batth.

CB: Luke O’Nien – Will probably shift over to the left side to cover for Batth’s injury. Mowbray seems to like him, and with good reason.

LB: Aji Alese – Tony Mowbray seems to prefer Alese to Dennis Cirkin right now, although a poor showing at Hull may put his place under pressure.

RM: Amad Diallo – May move into a flat midfield four, and he has long-since dispelled any concerns over whether he has the work rate and appetite to do the defensive stuff.

CM: Corry Evans – As important as ever to this Sunderland side.

CM: Dan Neil – Seems to have a strong grip on the shirt right now, although likely to be rested at some point over the festive period.

LM: Jack Clarke – If Sunderland move to a 4-4-2, his delivery into the box will be essential.

CF: Ellis Simms – Not at his best at Hull and will probably benefit for getting Stewart back alongside him.

CF: Ross Stewart – He’s too important to sit on the bench. Get him in from the start. 

Ellis Simms celebrates for Sunderland
