Sunderland predicted lineup vs Wigan: Will Mowbray unleash front two?

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before, but Sunderland are trying to manage an injury crisis right now.

Remember that glorious 15 minutes or so when everyone was fit? It was the first 15 minutes at Hull – when Danny Batth was on the pitch. Well, that’s gone now. I hope you enjoyed it.

It’s not just gone from everyone being fit to a couple missing, either. No, in true Sunderland style it has skipped that part and jumped immediately to a full-blown injury crisis.

That will force changes upon Tony Mowbray – and could see a switch to a front two and back three.

Here is how Sunderland could line up at the DW Stadium when they face Wigan.

Sunderland predicted lineup v Wigan (3-4-1-2)

GK: Anthony Patterson – He was a crucial figure in the win over Blackburn and he only seems to be getting better.

CB: Luke O'Nien – Mowbray could shift O’Nien to full-back to cover injuries, but he has done that well at centre-back it may be hard to move him.

CB: Dan Ballard – Has looked immense since returning from injury, and Sunderland will need him to at his best again.

CB: Bailey Wright – With no Danny Batth and Aji Alese, expect Wright to slot back in.

RWB: Trai Hume – Came on against Blackburn at left-back and did okay but could be switched back to his favoured side here in a wingback role.

CM Dan Neil – Mowbray will probably look to give him a rest at some point, but Corry Evans likely to be protected first.

CM: Abdoullah Ba – A Neil/Ba midfield combination didn’t look great against Cardiff, but the Frenchman appears to be first in line to cover for Corry Evans if he’s rested.

LWB: Jack Clarke – Could be asked to reprise the left-wingback role he did so well earlier in the season.

CAM: Amad Diallo – Did well in a central position against Blackburn and Mowbray has spoken before of playing him just behind a front two.

CF: Ross Stewart – Must be tempted to give him a rest with Blackpool in mind, but he’s Ross Stewart.

CF: Ellis Simms – Tough to leave him out after such an impact from the bench against Blackburn.

