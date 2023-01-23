Skip to main content
WATCH: Sunderland 2-0 Middlesbrough - goals and highlights

WATCH: Sunderland 2-0 Middlesbrough - goals and highlights

The key action as Sunderland beat Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland were able to return to winning ways after outclassing Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light.

A crowd of 42,594 saw Sunderland overpower the Teessiders and, although they had to deal with Dael Fry’s second-half red card, it did nothing to alter the course of the game which was already being dominated by Tony Mowbray’s men.

Ross Stewart scored the opener, although he did need a bit of luck following a poor penalty.

Amad Diallo added a second late on after some fine interplay with Patrick Roberts, which is becoming a real feature of Sunderland’s play in recent weeks.

The win sees Sunderland close to within one point of the play-off places, although they will take a break from Championship action next week as they face Fulham in the FA Cup.

You can watch the goals and limited highlights below.

Note: Video may be restricted in some regions. If you can't watch it here, feel free to try on YouTube instead.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

If you’d prefer to hear what the Sky Sports commentators had to say about the key incidents in the game, you can watch highlights from their coverage too.

There is also plenty of Sunderland Nation coverage of the game to enjoy.

Make sure you’re fully up to date with the match reaction by checking out the stories below.

Sunderland Middlesbrough Ross Stewart
Sunderland Nation Match Coverage

WATCH: Sunderland 2-0 Middlesbrough - goals and highlights

By Michael Graham
Edouard Michut Sunderland vs Middlesbrough
Sunderland Nation News

Edouard Michut 'growing in confidence and belief with every game' - Tony Mowbray

By Michael Graham
Trai Hume Sunderland vs Middlesbrough
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray on Sunderland bargain signing: 'A really high quality player - what a talent!'

By Michael Graham
Amad Diallo Sunderland v Middlesbrough
Sunderland Nation News

Amad Diallo to remain at Sunderland after Man Utd clause to recall him early expired

By Michael Graham
Sunderland celebrate against Middlesbrough
Sunderland Nation News

'Terrific' - Michael Carrick gives verdict on Tony Mowbray, Amad Diallo and Sunderland play-off chances

By Michael Graham
Lynden Gooch Sunderland Swansea
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray explains why Lynden Gooch missed Boro game and extent of injury concern

By Michael Graham
Tony Mowbray Sunderland Middlesbrough
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray: Sunderland worthy winners regardless of penalty controversy

By Michael Graham
Aji Alese, Sunderland
Sunderland Nation News

'The kind of personality you want' - Tony Mowbray pays tribute to Sunderland star

By Michael Graham