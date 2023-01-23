WATCH: Sunderland 2-0 Middlesbrough - goals and highlights

Sunderland were able to return to winning ways after outclassing Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light.

A crowd of 42,594 saw Sunderland overpower the Teessiders and, although they had to deal with Dael Fry’s second-half red card, it did nothing to alter the course of the game which was already being dominated by Tony Mowbray’s men.

Ross Stewart scored the opener, although he did need a bit of luck following a poor penalty.

Amad Diallo added a second late on after some fine interplay with Patrick Roberts, which is becoming a real feature of Sunderland’s play in recent weeks.

The win sees Sunderland close to within one point of the play-off places, although they will take a break from Championship action next week as they face Fulham in the FA Cup.

You can watch the goals and limited highlights below.

Note: Video may be restricted in some regions. If you can't watch it here, feel free to try on YouTube instead.

If you’d prefer to hear what the Sky Sports commentators had to say about the key incidents in the game, you can watch highlights from their coverage too.

There is also plenty of Sunderland Nation coverage of the game to enjoy.

Make sure you’re fully up to date with the match reaction by checking out the stories below.