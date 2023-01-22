Tony Mowbray explains why Lynden Gooch missed Boro game and extent of injury concern

Sunderland defender Lynden Gooch missed out against Middlesbrough due to a hip injury, Tony Mowbray has confirmed.

Gooch was only just back from injury, and he played the full 90 minutes last week against Swansea.

However, he was absent from the teamsheet for the home win over Middlesbrough, which forced Mowbray to ask Aji Alese to ‘step up’ despite not training for five weeks.

Gooch meanwhile, is facing another short spell on the sidelines, but Mowbray is hopeful he will be back in contention soon.

"Goochy has a hip flexor problem,” Mowbray confirmed after the game.

"I was trying to cajole him two days ago that it would be alright! I've played with a load of hip flexor injuries.

"But the moment I knew he was going for a scan, that was the moment that I knew he probably wasn't going to play. Scans show everything!

"It'll probably be two or three weeks for him, they are saying. Twenty or 30 years ago we never had scans - I got sent to Redcar beach if I had a hip problem and I had to get in the sea past my waist and stand there for 20 minutes, and then I'd be alright for Saturday!

"That's how football used to be. Today, we just have to accept it. It is what it is."

