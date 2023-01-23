Tony Mowbray on Sunderland bargain signing: 'A really high quality player - what a talent!'

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray once again heaped praise on Trai Hume after another sensational performance by the youngster.

Hume has come into the Sunderland side of late due to an injury to Lynden Gooch and he is looking impossible to displace right now.

Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill was among the crowd at the Stadium of Light as Sunderland beat Middlesbrough 2-0. He would have been highly impressed by 20-year-old Hume, as well as fellow Black Cats defender Dan Ballard.

Hume was especially impressive though, often effortlessly stepping into central midfield to allow Amad Diallo and Patrick Roberts to wreak havoc on the right-hand side, and Mowbray believes that is testament to his ability.

"Trai is showing his quality and I know the national team manager has been watching him - he's done his chances no harm," Mowbray said of Hume, who Sunderland signed for just £200,000 from Linfield a year ago.

"He's a really high quality player, you saw at times we rotated him into midfield because he can handle the ball and he looks forward when he gets it.

"He passes forward, he's competitive and he smells danger. He's good in the air.... he's got his opportunity and he's grabbed it with both hands: what a talent he looks to be."

