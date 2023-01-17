Aji Alese says Sunderland now feels like 'home' after summer move from West Ham

Aji Alese says that the North East now feels like ‘home’ following his summer move to Sunderland from West Ham.

Alese was a surprise signing for Sunderland, with many at the London Stadium believing he was primed for a chance in the West Ham first team.

However, he made the decision to make the permanent move to Wearside and he is very happy with how it has gone – and how he has settled away from the capital.

Speaking at a Show Racism the Red Card event at the Beacon of Light about how he is finding life in the North East, Alese said: "It's a lot quieter than home!

“But to be honest I'm not really one for the bright lights, I like a quiet life and it's been an experience I've really enjoyed so far.

"It was a big change but it was something that I felt I was ready for and something I wanted to do.

"I think it's gone well so far, and to be honest the North East really does feel like my second home now.

"It obviously took me a bit of time to get into the team but I feel like once I did I played well and showed I can play at this level. Hopefully I can keep building on that."

If reports are to be believed, Alese could well be about to be joined at Sunderland by West Ham youngster Pierre Ekwah.

