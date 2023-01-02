Skip to main content
Blackpool ace predicts Sunderland promotion push: 'They're a very good side'

Blackpool ace predicts Sunderland promotion push: 'They're a very good side'

Sunderland told they can target a second successive promotion this season.

Blackpool forward Shayne Lavery has predicted that Sunderland will be in the promotion mix come the end of the Championship season.

Lavery scored his second goal of the season as Blackpool held Sunderland to a 1-1 draw at Bloomfield Road.

That was cancelled out by a Ross Stewart leveller in a second half that Sunderland dominated, and Lavery said he was very impressed with that the Black cats produced.

Speaking about Sunderland after the game, Lavery said: "They're a very good side, they should be up there come the end of the season.

“They've been in great form as well so we really had to dig in that second half and a point is probably a fair result in the end.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Lavery’s goal looked like a very soft one from a Sunderland point of view, but he was understandably happy with his finish.

"For my goal I looked across and no one was there for the cutback so I just waited and the keeper sat down and I tried to find the corner and thankfully it went in,” he said.

“We've looked at the running numbers after the game and they're quite high, quite a few of the lads have played three games in a week there so for us to play with the intensity we did today and put in the performance we did, we deserved something from the game because of that.

"They threw quite a lot at it there in the later stages of the game but we stood up and did well with the challenge thrown at us.

“Quite a lot of the lads will welcome the rest ahead of the next game, we've got to regroup and look forward to the FA Cup and a break from the league now."

Read more Sunderland coverage

Amad Diallo Sunderland Blackpool
Sunderland Nation News

Blackpool ace predicts Sunderland promotion push: 'They're a very good side'

By Michael Graham
Ellis Simms during Sunderland win at Stoke
Sunderland Nation News

Frank Lampard admits there is no plan for Ellis Simms to be involved for Everton

By Michael Graham
Chris Rigg
Sunderland Nation News

'Every chance' 15-year-old could have made Sunderland debut at Blackpool

By Michael Graham
Ross Stewart
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland in 'no rush' to sell Ross Stewart as contract talks continue, says Tony Mowbray

By Michael Graham
Patrick Roberts in action for Sunderland at Blackpool
Sunderland Nation Match Coverage

WATCH: Blackpool 1-1 Sunderland - Goals and highlights

By Michael Graham
Sunderland fans
Sunderland Nation News

'Sunderland fans made it feel like we were at home - let's give this year a good go!'

By Michael Graham
Tony Mowbray wants positivity
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland boss unhappy with Blackpool draw: 'A missed opportunity to put down a marker'

By Michael Graham
Michael Appleton
Sunderland Nation News

Blackpool boss: 'Sunderland are a top team - the best side that have been here this season'

By Michael Graham