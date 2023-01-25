Skip to main content
Changes at the top - Could Sunderland be closer to cutting ties with Stewart Donald?

Does movement at companies house suggest Kyril Louis-Dreyfus is buying Stewart Donald out?

Its fair to say there will be no love lost when Stewart Donald finally severs ties with Sunderland - and some interesting activity at Companies House could suggest it might happen sooner rather than later.

Two new documents have appeared on the Filling History page of Sunderland AFC, which are ‘Memorandum and Articles of Association’ and ‘Resolution of adoption of Articles of Association’.

The contents of these documents won’t be available for 10 days, however this sort of activity usually corresponds to a sale or transfer of share within the business.

In short, the Memorandum document is the one that sets our how the company is structured and managed. That includes things such as director duties, voting rights and capital share.

The Resolution, meanwhile, means something has changed and it has been approved by members.

It could all be nothing significant, of course, as there is no guarantee that these filings relate to a movement in share. Perhaps it is simply something very trivial. 

However, it is no secret that Louis-Dreyfus wants a bigger stake in the club. 

Even if now is not the time we finally say good bye to Donald, I am sure that its only a matter of time. 

One thing for sure we should have a better picture of what’s going on in 10 days when the filings become available.

