Chances of Ellis Simms Sunderland return increased as Everton secure striker target

It is appearing more and more likely that Ellis Simms can return to Sunderland this month.

The door could be about to open for Ellis Simms to return to Sunderland after Everton made a breakthrough in their hunt for a new striker.

The Toffees have agreed a deal to sign Arnaut Danjuma on loan from Villarreal and the player is already in England to complete the move.

Danjuma has played in England before with Bournemouth, although he spent the majority of his time there as a left-winger.

However, since moving to Spain he has played predominantly as a striker, and that is very much the position Everton are trying to strengthen this month.

They have been frustrated in their attempts to sign Atalanta centre-forward Duvan Zapata, with the Serie A club refusing to sanction a loan deal, as well as a couple of other targets.

Danjuma appears to be in the bag, though, and that could be very good news for Sunderland.

Simms has made two appearances from Everton from the bench since they unexpectedly recalled him from Sunderland. Players are only permitted to play for two clubs in a season, so Sunderland would be the only club who could sign him this month.

Should Danjuma arrive, he would join Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Neal Maupay as strikers ahead of Simms in the Everton pecking order. Demarai Gray has also been used centrally too this season.

Everton would then appear unlikely to want to see Simms stagnate on the bench or in the reserves for the rest of the season, so another loan deal to allow him to finish the season with Sunderland would start to look very appealing to all parties. 

Ellis Simms during Sunderland win at Stoke
