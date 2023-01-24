Pierre Ekwah takes swipe at David Moyes while explaining why he joined Sunderland

Pierre Ekwah appeared to take a swipe at former Sunderland boss West Ham after completing his move to Wearside.

The midfielder has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal at Sunderland after growing frustrated at Moyes’ reluctance to give players in the Hammers’ academy a chance in the first team. It is a frustration that has been expressed by West Ham fans as well.

By contrast, Sunderland are gaining a reputation as a club who allow young players to flourish, so Ekwah said it was ultimately an easy decision to swap West Ham for Wearside.

“It's really nice to see a club still doing that... still trusting young players,” Ekwah said. “It's not just one or two, it's a lot of young players, so I think it's really good.

“It's really good for football to move forward and for the long-term journey to where we want to go. I think it's a big thing for us.

“I think Sunderland is a great set-up now, with the gaffer (Tony Mowbray) and the whole board. I think it's a great set-up for young players to come and develop themselves and they give time and encouragement to young players to come and play their game.

“So I think it's just a perfect club for me, a perfect environment for me to progress as a man and as a player and develop my game in men's football.

Ekwah travelled to Sunderland on Monday morning to complete his move. That included meeting all of his new teammates, and he says he is expecting to settle easily.

“They're all really fun, they're all really nice guys. Most of them are practically the same age, which makes it easier to settle in.

“I'm really excited. I am not a man of many words, but I will say I am really excited. I can't wait to get started and meet the fans at the ground. I think that will be pretty epic.”

Read more Sunderland coverage