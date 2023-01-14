Ki Sung-yueng: 'Sunderland are a very special club for me'

Ki Sung-yueng has opened up on a ‘special’ time at Sunderland, saying the fans left a real impression on him.

The South Korean is back playing at FC Seoul now after a very successful decade in British football.

And, with two of his former clubs, Sunderland and Swansea, meeting at the Stadium of Light this weekend, he has recalled his own time on Wearside fondly.

“I played one season for Sunderland but it was very special for me” he told safc.com. “I was very impressed with the fans, the facility was really great and the atmosphere around the team was fantastic. I had a really great time with a lot of good players and with a good manager.”

“When I was there, we changed a couple of managers. Paolo Di Canio, Kevin Ball and Gus Poyet were all there so for the first period, I was a little confused.

“But as soon as I adapted in the team and the system, I was really enjoying it. What I felt was really big support from them. Even when we were in difficult situations, the fans were always behind us.

“That season, we won the last couple of games. Some miracles came and then we stayed in the league. Then I had to go back because I was a loan player. Even though it was one season, it was really enjoyable and I was really impressed with the fans.”

Ki joined Swansea from Celtic before going on to have a very successful career in British football.

After his loan spell at Sunderland he played another three years back at Swansea before joining Newcastle for two years.

However, it was a very familiar name who brought him to the UK in the first place.

“Tony Mowbray was the manager who brought me to Celtic” Ki said. “We didn’t have a long period because after I played two or three games, he left.

“He was the one who brought me to where I started my career. I really missed him!”

Read more Sunderland coverage