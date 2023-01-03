‘I see Amad’s value’ – Man Utd boss confirms January plans for on-loan Sunderland star

Sunderland will be allowed to keep on-loan star Amad Diallo for the rest of the season after Erik ten Hag confirmed Man Utd have no plans to recall him.

The Ivorian has been brilliant for Sunderland this season, scoring six goals so far and putting together a string of quality performances.

That fine form has caused concern on Wearside that Man Utd would exercise a clause in the loan agreement to recall him early in January, just as Everton did with Ellis Simms.

However, Erik Ten Hag has confirmed they would prefer to leave him where he is for now due to the stunning progress he is making.

“We consider everything but I have a little bit of reservation about because I don’t want to stop the process,” Ten Hag said. “He has made really good progress there so I’m happy with that.”

“Young players need experiences and when we decide for him [Amad] to come back, he has to be a player who can compete for the starting XI or minimum to come on for a lot of games and make an impact.

“In that moment I didn’t see him in the starting XI or a player who had already had an impact. But I see and value and his potential and capabilities.”

