New statistics name Sunderland as best traveling support in the Championship

Sunderland have the biggest away following in the Championship, according to the latest statistics.

Nearly 8,000 traveling fans followed Sunderland to the double-header against Wigan and Blackpool either side of New Year. That takes the total to more than 36,000 in the Black Cats’ 14 away games so far this season.

It comes out at an average away following of 2,573, a total that is over 200 more than nearest rival Burnley.

The statistics have been tallied all season long by Twitter account The 72, who have the average across the whole division as 1,442.

It is even more impressive given Sunderland fans have had more distance to travel this season than every other club but Swansea City.

Swans fans travel, on average, 212 miles for each away game, with Sunderland and Norwich fans having to travel 198 miles per game so far.

Sunderland are also one of just three clubs in the Championship (Middlesbrough and Coventry are the others) who have never been backed by fewer than 1,000 away fans at any game so far this season.

The lowest allocation Sunderland received was at Luton, who only allocated 1,036 tickets to away supporters.

