Newcastle coach unhappy with Jewison Bennette 'headlock' in derby defeat to Sunderland

Newcastle United under-21 coach Ben Dawson was unhappy after a Jewison Bennette ‘headlock’ went unpunished in the defeat to Sunderland.

Sunderland came from behind to win the game 2-1, with Bennette cancelling out John Scott’s opener before Zak Johnson scored a late winner.

However, minutes before Bennette’s goal, the Costa Rican was involved in a clash with Amadou Diallo, and Dawson wasn’t happy about the referee allowing him to stay on the pitch.

"The first one, you could see that coming when the referee doesn't send the player off for head-locking and wrestling somebody to the floor,” Dawson raged.

Bennette was part of a strong Sunderland side that also featured Luke O’Nien, Pierre Ekwah and Chris Rigg.

“I think for Jewi it was just a case of getting minutes in his legs because he hasn’t had a sustained run of games,” under-21s assistant coach John Hewitson explained.

“Pierre was a case of he’s fresh and hasn’t had many minutes coming from West Ham so it was just a case of getting minutes in his legs.

“With Luke it was just a case of he was suspended and wanted to keep up his match fitness so then he’s ready and available for when they come calling.”

The winning goal came from a worthy source, though. Johnson, 18, is Sunderland through-and-through and he understandably enjoyed the moment.

“I’m obviously delighted with the goal being a massive diehard Sunderland fan as I am,” Johnson said.

“I think the game meant a little bit more to me than the lads. I know that all the lads dug in really well and I’m really proud of the boys for coming back from 1-0 down.

“I thought their goal was against the run of play but the way the lads stuck in was really pleasing to see. To get the winner I’m just delighted.”

