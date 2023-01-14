PHOTO: Ellis Simms caught up in angry Everton fan protests

Former Sunderland striker Ellis Simms was caught up in angry protests at Goodison Park after Everton slid closer to relegation.

Simms spent the first half of the season on loan at Sunderland, but he was recalled to Everton as they hoped he could help their fight against relegation.

He played eight minutes from the bench this weekend but was unable to prevent the Toffees from losing 2-1 at home to bottom club Southampton. However, as he tried to leave the ground, he was caught up in a furious protest by Everton fans.

Defender Yerry Mina engaged with the fans, but Simms looked a dismayed figure in it all.

Kristjaan Speakman said Simms was ‘bitterly disappointed’ to be recalled to Everton, although Sunderland are hopeful of him returning before the end of January.

“[Everton] are either keeping him or he’s coming back here,” Mowbray said on Simms last week.

“They might sign a £50million centre-forward, then they have Calvert-Lewin and a couple of other options who can play off the front. It depends what Frank [Lampard] thinks really.

“It’s their decision, not ours, but what we do know is if the phone rings and they let him back out, he can come here and by then we might have signed a young striker, let’s wait and see.

“If he comes, there’s no integration into the club, he knows the players, the coach, the club. If that option is there for us it’s something I’m pretty sure we’d look at.

“But we can’t stand still and hope that happens. We need to keep moving and we need to try and bring a striker in if we can.”

Either way, Simms does not have the look of a man enjoying being back at Everton, and Sunderland could certainly do with him back.

