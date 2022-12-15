Ross Stewart fitness update: Sunderland boss 'hopeful' of imminent return

Tony Mowbray is ‘hopeful’ that Ross Stewart will return for Sunderland at Hull this weekend, but he is wary of making any predictions.

Mowbray was very positive on Stewart last week and that led to widespread expectation that he would be involved against West Brom.

However, Stewart was not named on the team sheet, not even on the bench, with the head coach later explaining he was ‘not ready’ after feeling some tightness following a behind closed doors game.

That has made Mowbray reluctant to make any promises ahead of the trip to Hull, but the situation essentially appears to be unchanged: If Stewart feels physically ready to return, he will.

“Ross has fully trained and we’re hoping he can travel with us for the game,” Mowbray told the press.

“It’s definitely looking positive. I’m aware I said it last week and you’re of course wary of giving a certain ‘yes’, but he felt the stiffness after playing and scoring in the bounce game against Middlesbrough beforehand.

“He’s raring to go and wants to be involved as quickly as possible. All being well he’ll travel with us, and then we can take a look at potentially getting him involved.”

