Defender reveals when he will be back - and why he enjoys playing for Sunderland so much

Looks like Sunderland will be able to welcome Aji Alese back pretty soon.

Aji Alese has assured Sunderland fans that the current injury keeping him out of action is not a serious one.

Alese has not featured for Sunderland since the 1-1 draw at Hull in mid-December, and he is expected to be missing again when the Black Cats host Middlesbrough this weekend.

However, he says he will be back soon and he’s looking forward to regaining his place in the Sunderland side.

"I'm going well, I'm feeling positive and I'm hoping it's not going to be too long before I'm back out on the pitch," he said at a Show Racism The Red Card event.

"The team has been going really well over the festive period so hopefully I can come back and help.”

Alese has played more as a left-back this season than in the centre of defence, although he is happy to play wherever he is needed.

He also says Sunderland is a very fun team to play in due to the licence Tony Mowbray gives his players to express themselves.

"Obviously as players what you all want to be doing is playing well, scoring goals and winning games. The gaffer has come in and allowed us to do that, everyone is enjoying coming into training every day.

"I think that we've seen from the league so far this season that anyone can beat anyone - so we know that when we're on our game we can compete with anyone.

"We have to be on our game more often than not - and then we can just see where the season takes us."

