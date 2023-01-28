'Anthony Patterson is a top goalkeeper,' says Tony Mowbray after latest fine performance

Skip to main content
Tony Mowbray says Sunderland have a real talent on their hands in Anthony Patterson.

Tony Mowbray has heaped praise on Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson after a brilliant performance against Fulham in the FA Cup.

Patterson is one of a plethora of talented young players at Sunderland, with the 22-year-old academy product currently enjoying what is only his first ever season as an established number one.

He proved just how much he has developed over the course of it with an outstanding performance against a Premier League side at Craven Cottage.

Sunderland drew the game, and perhaps should have already been out of sight by the time Fulham started creating pressure.

Once they did find some rhythm though, Sunderland had to rely on Anthony Patterson to keep them in the tie and he did not let them down.

“The goalkeeper... listen, he's a top goalkeeper,” Mowbray told safc.com after the game.

“I've been in football more than 40 years and this kid is a very talented boy who has an amazing temperament.

“Nothing fazes him, he's very calm about everything, he's not bouncing all over the place and losing the plot.

“He's a very calm goalie who makes great saves.”

