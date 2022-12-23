Skip to main content
Sunderland boss delivers positive injury update on Danny Batth

It appears Danny Batth's calf injury is nowhere near as bad Sunderland first feared.

Tony Mowbray has delivered some positive injury news on Sunderland defender Danny Batth ahead of the Boxing Day clash with Blackburn.

Batth went off with a calf injury against Hull last week, and at the time it looked like it might be a tear to the calf that could keep him out for a significant period of time.

However, that was the worst-case scenario, and thankfully the defender should be back pretty soon.

“One to two weeks, one to three weeks,” Mowbray said when asked for an update on Batth. “He’s not out there training but it’s not a bad injury.

“We have morning meetings with the physio department every morning and they give me data and their data at the moment is 10-20 days.

“We have to build him back up and strengthen him back up.”

Sunderland prepare to welcome Blackburn on Boxing Day meaning a reunion for Mowbray with his former club.

He is expecting a tough one.

“They have had some amazing results,” he said. “They went to Norwich and won 2-0. Yet they have had some heavy defeats and lost midweek after making changes.

“The game against us Breton scored one in the top corner and scored a second goal that was offside.

“Blackburn have some talented individuals and we have to be at our best.”

