Sunderland boss explains why he's putting Swansea result 'in the bin'

Sunderland boss explains why he's putting Swansea result 'in the bin'

Tony Mowbray will not be analysing the defeat to Swansea, he says.

Tony Mowbray said he will be ‘putting the game in the bin’ after ten-man Sunderland lost 3-1 at home to Swansea.

The Black Cats endured a tough afternoon after Luke O’Nien’s early red card, which Mowbray admitted he felt was justified.

Sunderland started well, but their plans for the game ultimately meant little after going down to ten men, and for that reason Mowbray says he is not going to be looking too deeply into the game.

Asked about Sunderland’s attempts to deal with the red card, Mowbray said: “You have to decide how you're going to do it, whether you're going to give the ball up and let them have it and try and defend your box, or whether you're going to leave yourselves exposed where they can pick holes through you.

“We gave it a shot. I thought we started the game really well, I thought our possession was good and our ability to take the ball off them was good.

“I think it would have been a different game if we had kept 11 on the pitch. The game plan went out of the window, it becomes a really difficult day.

“It was a difficult afternoon playing for so long against ten. We're going to put the game in the bin, we're not going to be analysing it. 

"I thought we started the much better of the two teams and I'm sure that we'd have had a good day if we'd kept everyone on the pitch.”

