Sunderland dealt Alex Pritchard blow ahead of festive programme

Sunderland have been dealt n injury blow for the festive programme with the news that Alex Pritchard will miss the Boxing Day visit of Blackburn Rovers at least.

The influential midfielder was absent from the Sunderland team sheet for the first time this season as the Black Cats fought to a 1-1 draw at Hull last week.

He was forced to sit that one out due to a calf injury, but it was hoped it would be the only game he missed.

However, Tony Mowbray has confirmed Pritchard will not even return to training until next week and it is ‘touch and go’ whether he can recover in time for the northwest double header against Wigan and Blackpool.

“He's actually running at the moment but just on his own,” Mowbray said when asked for an update on Alex Pritchard’s fitness.

“I think there's a fair chance as it stands that he'll come with us at the end of the week for the games against Wigan and Blackpool, depending on how he fares.

“He might be ready for those games but it's still very much tough and go.

“The plan is that he'll train with us on Tuesday if that goes well then he can get on the bus with us on Wednesday.”

