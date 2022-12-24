Skip to main content
Sunderland dealt Alex Pritchard blow ahead of festive programme

Sunderland dealt Alex Pritchard blow ahead of festive programme

'Touch and go' whether influential midfielder Alex Pritchard can play any part in the Sunderland's next three games.

Sunderland have been dealt n injury blow for the festive programme with the news that Alex Pritchard will miss the Boxing Day visit of Blackburn Rovers at least.

The influential midfielder was absent from the Sunderland team sheet for the first time this season as the Black Cats fought to a 1-1 draw at Hull last week.

He was forced to sit that one out due to a calf injury, but it was hoped it would be the only game he missed.

However, Tony Mowbray has confirmed Pritchard will not even return to training until next week and it is ‘touch and go’ whether he can recover in time for the northwest double header against Wigan and Blackpool.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

“He's actually running at the moment but just on his own,” Mowbray said when asked for an update on Alex Pritchard’s fitness.

“I think there's a fair chance as it stands that he'll come with us at the end of the week for the games against Wigan and Blackpool, depending on how he fares.

“He might be ready for those games but it's still very much tough and go.

“The plan is that he'll train with us on Tuesday if that goes well then he can get on the bus with us on Wednesday.”

Read More Sunderland Coverage

Alex Pritchard looks on
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland dealt Alex Pritchard blow ahead of festive programme

By Michael Graham
Elliot Embleton looks on for Sunderland at Swansea
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray: 'I hope we will see Elliot Embleton again this season'

By Michael Graham
Danny Batth chasing down a ball
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland boss delivers positive injury update on Danny Batth

By Michael Graham
Ross Stewart
Sunderland Nation News

Captain hails Sunderland star Ross Stewart: 'He's our talisman - our main player'

By Michael Graham
Sunderland Blackburn
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland out to right some refereeing wrongs against Blackburn, says Tony Mowbray

By Michael Graham
Tony Mowbray seeking Sunderland improvement
Sunderland Nation News

'Lots to improve' - Tony Mowbray gives verdict on Sunderland at halfway point in season

By Michael Graham
Alex Neil at Sunderland
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray says Alex Neil and Lee Johnson are the reasons for slow Sunderland changes

By Michael Graham
Elliot Embleton hoodie
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland 'hopeful' of Elliot Embleton returning to action this season

By Michael Graham