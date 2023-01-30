Former Sunderland man on brink of move to Championship play-off rivals

Former Sunderland winger Duncan Watmore is on the verge of joining Championship play-off rivals Millwall from Middlesbrough.

Watmore came on a substitute against Sunderland in their last Championship game and now he could be lining up against his former club in the Black Cats’ next game too.

According to the Northern Echo, Middlesbrough have agreed a deal with the Lions and Watmore is heading south to finalise a move ahead of Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

Watmore is one of those ‘what-if’ stories for Sunderland, with the youngster a star at youth level, for both club and England, before making a first-team breakthrough in the Premier League too.

However, a series of serious injuries severely hampered him and he was unable to deliver fully on his obvious potential.

Anyone who watched Watmore at youth level for Sunderland though will remember the incredible, near telepathic understanding he had on the pitch with George Honeyman.

They are now set to link up again with Honeyman joining Millwall from Hull City last summer.

