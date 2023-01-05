Ellis Simms told to prove he is 'worthy' in further hint Everton recalled him without a plan

Skip to main content
It is becoming increasingly clear that Ellis Simms' Everton recall was poorly thought through.

Frank Lampard has challenged Ellis Simms to ‘show he is worthy’ of an opportunity in another hint he recalled him from Sunderland without any plans to use him.

Simms did well at Sunderland in the first half of the season, scoring seven goals in 17 games despite having his campaign interrupted by a foot injury.

Lampard, though, says he will still be looking for signings in January despite the recall.

When asked if Simms’ recall meant Everton would not be making additions this month, Lampard said: “We brought back Ellis because he is our player, and he is another attacking option for us.

“I don’t know what it is an indication of, we brought on Isaac [Price] as a young player, and I thought Isaac came with good enthusiasm and effort. He is a developing player, is Ellis.

“Do you want to help the squad in January? Yep, for sure. Do we want players who can impact now? Yep, for sure. That is where we are at and I understand your point.”

Simms is behind the fit-again Dominic Calvert-Lewin and summer signing Neal Maupay in the Everton pecking order, and that is before any January additions.

Lampard, though, says Simms simply has to prove his worth in training to earn an opportunity.

“It's another attacking option for us, he now needs to show in training and at this level that he is worthy of coming in and having an impact on games.”

