Frank Lampard admits there is no plan for Ellis Simms to be involved for Everton

Everton boss says there is no solid plan to use Ellis Simms despite ending his Sunderland loan spell early.

Frank Lampard says he doesn’t know whether Ellis Simms will be involved at Everton despite recalling the striker from Sunderland.

Simms scored 7 goals in 17 games for Sunderland, which was one of the best goals-per-minute of any striker in the Championship this season.

That loan deal was supposed to last until the end of the season, but Everton decided to recall him to help their bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Remarkably, though, it appears Lampard decided to bring Simms back without actually having any plans for him.

Asked whether Simms would be involved for Everton moving forward, Lampard said: "I haven't crossed that bridge.

“I know he is coming back for us now and we will get him back in and it's another attacking option.

“It's good he comes off a pretty positive loan at Sunderland. He's our player, so that might give him an extra spring and he has to come in and add and give competition and we will see."

Everton are one of the lowest scorers in the Premier League, managing just 13 goals in 20 games this season.

England international Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be ahead of Simms in the pecking order at Goodison Park, as will Neal Maupay who arrived in the summer from Brighton.

Teenage striker Tom Cannon has also been involved lately, and the Toffees have been linked with a £16million move for Montpellier striker Elye Wahi.

