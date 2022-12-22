Sunderland 'hopeful' of Elliot Embleton returning to action this season

Elliot Embleton could be back playing before the ed of the season despite requiring surgery on an serious ankle injury.

Embleton was carried off at Hull with the injury following a collision with Ryan Woods, with the Sunderland man also sent off for the challenge.

It initially looked like Embleton would be out until next season at least, but Pete O’Rourke now reports his absence could be as short as nine weeks.

“Sunderland AFC can confirm that Elliot Embleton will undergo surgery this week on an ankle injury picked up during Saturday’s draw at Hull City,” Sunderland said on their official website earlier this week about Embleton, although notably no timescale was offered.

“The midfielder has suffered an ankle fracture and significant ligament damage, and will face an extended spell on the sidelines. We’re with you every step of the way, Embo!”

Embleton has often felt like a fringe player for Sunderland this season, although he is actually the only player to have featured in every single one of the Black Cats’ matches this season.

That run will obviously now come to an end but if, as reported, he is back before the end of the season it should provide a timely boost for the run-in.

