'On our list' - Tony Mowbray confirms Sunderland interest in winger

Tony Mowbray has confirmed that Isaac Lihadji is a player who is ‘on the list’ as Sunderland seek reinforcements this month.

Ligahdji has been strongly linked with a move to Sunderland from Lille this month, and he has missed training this week for the Ligue 1 club as he tries to resolve his future.

It is looking increasingly likely that Sunderland will be his destination. Mowbray was given the chance to pour cold water on the reports by the press ahead of the FA Cup clash with Fulham, and he certainly didn’t do that.

"He's a young boy who has been on our list, and I've seen the footage and the presentations," Mowbray said when asked about Lihadji.

"There's nothing to say just yet, and it's not right for me to talk about individuals at the moment. We're trying to bring attacking options in, we might bring in a midfielder if we can, we might even bring a defender in - let's see what the window brings in.

"I think there's an opportunity with us a point outside the play-offs, not to be cavalier but to try and help the situation as we go along so that we don't fall away because we lose our one striker or because we lose come control because we haven't got that experienced midfielder.

"But as I've said all along, there's no pressure to get into that top six this year, we have to keep building and keep giving these youngsters the chances to improve."

