Skip to main content
'On our list' - Tony Mowbray confirms Sunderland interest in winger

'On our list' - Tony Mowbray confirms Sunderland interest in winger

It appears Sunderland are pressing ahead with the deal for Isaac Lihadji.

Tony Mowbray has confirmed that Isaac Lihadji is a player who is ‘on the list’ as Sunderland seek reinforcements this month.

Ligahdji has been strongly linked with a move to Sunderland from Lille this month, and he has missed training this week for the Ligue 1 club as he tries to resolve his future.

It is looking increasingly likely that Sunderland will be his destination. Mowbray was given the chance to pour cold water on the reports by the press ahead of the FA Cup clash with Fulham, and he certainly didn’t do that.

"He's a young boy who has been on our list, and I've seen the footage and the presentations," Mowbray said when asked about Lihadji.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

"There's nothing to say just yet, and it's not right for me to talk about individuals at the moment. We're trying to bring attacking options in, we might bring in a midfielder if we can, we might even bring a defender in - let's see what the window brings in.

"I think there's an opportunity with us a point outside the play-offs, not to be cavalier but to try and help the situation as we go along so that we don't fall away because we lose our one striker or because we lose come control because we haven't got that experienced midfielder.

"But as I've said all along, there's no pressure to get into that top six this year, we have to keep building and keep giving these youngsters the chances to improve."

Read more Sunderland coverage

Isaac Lihadji
Sunderland Nation News

'On our list' - Tony Mowbray confirms Sunderland interest in winger

By Michael Graham
Chris Rigg Sunderland warm-up
Sunderland Nation News

Chris Rigg: 'I thought Sunderland was the right place to develop - it’s turned out well so far'

By Michael Graham
Tony Mowbray Sunderland vs Swansea
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland set for busy few days of transfers as Tony Mowbray provides update

By Michael Graham
Leon Dajaku Sunderland
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland attacker makes loan move to Swiss Super League club

By Michael Graham
Pierre Ekwah Sunderland scarf pic
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray explains why Pierre Ekwah can't replace the injured Corry Evans

By Michael Graham
Corry Evans
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray confirms Sunderland will look to bring in Corry Evans replacement

By Michael Graham
Dan Neil
Sunderland Nation News

EXCLUSIVE: Sunderland open contract talks to stave off Premier League interest in youngster

By Michael Graham
Corry Evans during Sunderland defeat at Swansea
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland suffer major injury blow with midfielder out for the season

By Michael Graham