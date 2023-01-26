Sunderland attacker makes loan move to Swiss Super League club

Sunderland have confirmed that Leon Dajaku has joined Swiss Super League club FC St Gallen on loan for the rest of the season.

The German initially joined Sunderland on loan for the 2021/22 season and made that a permanent deal last summer.

Since then, though, he has found opportunities hard to come by. He has started just two games in the Championship and been restricted to 188 minutes of football.

With Amad Diallo, Jack Clarke, Patrick Roberts and Alex Pritchard all impressing this season, it was always going to be tough for Dajaku to get regular football.

That has seen Sunderland look to get him some regular football elsewhere, and he joins Jack Diamond and Jay Matete in leaving the club on loan this season.

“Leon made a positive impact during his first season in England and although he is a versatile forward, our attacking positions are currently occupied by some of our most high performing players,” Kristjaan Speakman told safc.com.

“At 21 years of age, it is important for a player of his profile to gain regular game time during the second part of the campaign and this an excellent opportunity for him to do that in the Swiss top-flight.

“We wish him well and look forward to supporting his progress from afar.”

