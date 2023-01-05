Sunderland 'low on numbers' for FA Cup game but have received one small injury boost

Sunderland are still ‘low on numbers’ for the FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury, but Lynden Gooch will travel.

Sunderland just cleared one injury crisis last month and leapt straight into another, with Mowbray confirming as many as seven first team regulars will miss out through injury.

That includes key midfield duo Corry Evans and Alex Pritchard, meaning Sunderland will likely field an inexperienced team at New Meadow.

"Lynden Gooch trained today so he will come with us, which is good news,” Mowbray said.

"Danny [Batth], Dennis [Cirkin], Aji [Alese], Niall Huggins, Elliot Embleton, Alex Pritchard, Corry Evans, they all won't be coming. Of those, I think Batth is the closest, and hopefully Corry will be fine against Swansea, but the rest I don't think will make it [against Swansea].

"The numbers are quite low, so I sent the staff off to watch the U21s this afternoon at Eppleton (they lost 4-1 to Wolves) and if there's anyone who did particularly well today, they might find themselves on the bus travelling with us tomorrow."

FA Cup rules allow for nine players on the bench rather than the seven permitted in the Championship, so it looks like the youngsters will be required to fill the bench.

"There might be one, two, or three young players who played for the U21s today who will jump on the bus with us to help fill the bench, because the bench is nine rather than seven for the FA Cup,” Mowbray said.

“I feel as though we are a bit light on numbers, but I don't like putting a bench out with only six players on it when you are allowed nine - I think it's a great chance to get some young players to come along with the first team and be around it and feel the pressure of playing for the supporters and with the manager shouting at you at half-time.

"It's game experience for them."

Read more Sunderland coverage