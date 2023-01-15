'Disappointed in myself' - Luke O'Nien apologises to Sunderland fans for red card

Luke O’Nien has issued an apology to Sunderland fans after his red card in the home defeat to Swansea.

Sunderland started much the better side and were looking very strong until O’Nien was given his marching orders in the 18th minute for a rash tackle on the halfway line.

Tony Mowbray confirmed that O’Nien had apologised to the players after the game, and he has now extended that to the supporters too.

“I usually enjoy a hard tackle but today I slightly mistimed it and it cost the boys,” O’Nien wrote on Twitter.

“I feel disappointed in myself and I’m gutted for the boys as we set up well for 30 minutes and I believe our tactics were spot on to that point.

“I was proud of the lads to see them keep fighting while down to ten men.

“I will learn from this and when I come back from suspension I’ll make sure that I’m a smarter and better player, and will continue to give my all for the team and the fans.”

Sunderland will now be missing Luke O’Nien for three matches due to suspension. He will be forced to sit out the home game against Middlesbrough next week, as well as the FA Cup clash with Fulham and the trip to Millwall.

He will be back available again when Sunderland host Reading on February 11.

