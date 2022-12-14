'Very talented boy' - Tony Mowbray expecting more from Amad Diallo

Tony Mowbray sympathised with Amad Diallo for being on the losing side in Sunderland’s defeat to West Brom given the quality of his performance.

Amad has been in sparkling form of late and he was on the scoresheet again after converting a first-half penalty that he won himself.

It was the Manchester United loanees fifth goal in his last seven games, but it didn’t yield any points as West Brom fought back to win 2-1.

Mowbray, though, has been thrilled with Amad’s form, and he say he has seen a transformation in his off the pitch as well.

Asked after the game about the recent form of Amad Diallo by Sky Sports, Mowbray said: “Very talented boy.

“He’s integrated into the group, his personality was introvert really when he first arrived - quiet lad who kept himself to himself - but he feels the respect of the rest of the group now and he’s earnt that with his performance level and work rate, as well as his talent.

“He’ll be disappointed to be on the losing side because he was a threat all evening.”

