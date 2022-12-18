Worrying photo emerges of Elliot Embleton leaving hospital following Hull injury

Elliot Embleton could be out of action for some time if a photograph of him leaving hospital in Hull is anything to go by.

The Sunderland midfielder was red carded whilst being carried off on a stretcher at the MKM Stadium after referee Gavin Ward had adjudged him to be guilty of serious foul play in a challenge with Ryann Woods.

It has certainly been a controversial incident, with Tony Mowbray saying he believed the referee ‘will be disappointed with the decision.’ Certainly, replays do suggest that while Embleton’s feet were a little high in the challenge, Woods jumped with his arm in the Sunderland midfielder’s face.

Embleton was sent to hospital immediately with Mowbray saying the injury looked ‘a very bad one’. That looks to have been confirmed by a picture on social media - admittedly unverified so a degree of caution is advised - that appears to be the 23-year-old getting into a taxi with his entire lower leg in plaster.

After the 1-1 draw, Mowbray told reporters regarding Embleton: “He's gone in an ambulance to hospital, he was in a lot of discomfort.

"I don't really want to comment on what we think it is. Our club doctor was here and he thought it was serious enough for him to go to hospital.

"He was in a lot of pain and hopefully whatever he needs doing, he will get looked after well. It looks like a bad injury. Let's wait and see what the true diagnosis of that is."

Sunderland came away from Hull with another injury worry in Danny Batth, who has suffered a calf injury.

Read More Sunderland Coverage