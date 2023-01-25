Skip to main content
Sunderland in pole position to sign Joe Gelhardt after positive Tony Mowbray talks

Joe Gelhardt has met with Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray and seems to have liked what he heard.

Sunderland have now jumped to the head of the queue to sign Joe Gelhardt on loan from Leeds.

Gelhardt has been on the wanted list of many Championship clubs this month, with Leeds keen for him to go out on loan and get some valuable minutes to aid in his development.

Sunderland were originally hoping to get Ellis Simms back instead, but it has become increasingly clear that the situation at Everton will make that deal very unlikely now.

That has seen them turn their attention to Gelhardt instead, and Tony Mowbray has already met with the player for talks.

Those talks were positive, and Gelhardt is now understood to have identified Sunderland as his preferred option.

There is still a lot of work to be done to bring the striker to Wearside, though. Leeds are looking for around two-thirds of his wages, believed to be upwards of £20,000 per week, to be covered during the loan.

That is still a little rich for Sunderland’s blood, but the hope is that as the deadline approaches a deal can be agreed with Leeds to allow the 20-year-old to complete a deal.

Wigan were previously believed to be in the box seat to sign Gelhardt, and Blackburn and Middlesbrough also have a serious interest.

