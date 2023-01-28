Tony Mowbray confirms the worst about Ross Stewart: 'It's a long injury'

Sunderland star Ross Stewart is expected to be out for a long time after Tony Mowbray confirmed he suffered an Achilles injury against Fulham.

The Black Cats drew 1-1 with the Premier League side at Craven Cottage and put in a superb performance too.

However, the afternoon was marred considerably by the injury to Stewart, who went down off the ball in the first half before leaving on a stretcher.

It looked a serious one immediately, and Mowbray confirmed as such after the game, although they are awaiting the results of a scan.

“It looks like an Achilles injury for Ross,” Mowbray sad after the game.

“They are long injuries and it’s devastating for him and for us, but the scan will reveal the full extent and hopefully it isn’t as bad as we think.”

It is the second injury Stewart has had this season, with him already missing 14 games due to a thigh problem earlier in the season.

Despite that, he has scored 11 goals in just 15 games, including his brief appearance at Craven Cottage.

Stewart’s injury is the second major injury blow Sunderland have had in a matter of days, with captain Corry Evans out for the season with a serious knee injury.



