Skip to main content
Tony Mowbray confirms the worst about Ross Stewart: 'It's a long injury'

Tony Mowbray confirms the worst about Ross Stewart: 'It's a long injury'

Sunderland dealt second major injury blow in a matter of days.

Sunderland star Ross Stewart is expected to be out for a long time after Tony Mowbray confirmed he suffered an Achilles injury against Fulham.

The Black Cats drew 1-1 with the Premier League side at Craven Cottage and put in a superb performance too.

However, the afternoon was marred considerably by the injury to Stewart, who went down off the ball in the first half before leaving on a stretcher.

It looked a serious one immediately, and Mowbray confirmed as such after the game, although they are awaiting the results of a scan.

“It looks like an Achilles injury for Ross,” Mowbray sad after the game.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

“They are long injuries and it’s devastating for him and for us, but the scan will reveal the full extent and hopefully it isn’t as bad as we think.”

It is the second injury Stewart has had this season, with him already missing 14 games due to a thigh problem earlier in the season.

Despite that, he has scored 11 goals in just 15 games, including his brief appearance at Craven Cottage.

Stewart’s injury is the second major injury blow Sunderland have had in a matter of days, with captain Corry Evans out for the season with a serious knee injury.

Read more Sunderland coverage

Ross Stewart injury
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray confirms the worst about Ross Stewart: 'It's a long injury'

By Michael Graham
Craven Cottage Fulham vs Sunderland FA Cup
Sunderland Nation Match Coverage

Fulham vs Sunderland FA Cup 4th round preview: How to watch, recent form and referee

By Will Jeffries
Joe Gelhardt Leeds
Sunderland Nation Features

Why has Joe Gelhardt got the nickname 'Joffy'?

By Michael Graham
Dennis Cirkin
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland star pays tribute to club's 'excellent recruitment' after Joe Gelhardt capture

By Michael Graham
Joe Gelhardt
Sunderland Nation News

'Exciting, positive attacking football' - Joe Gelhardt explains why he chose Sunderland

By Michael Graham
Craven Cottage Fulham vs Sunderland
Sunderland Nation Match Coverage

How to watch Fulham vs Sunderland in the FA Cup fourth round

By Michael Graham
Ellis Simms celebrates
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland set to receive major Ellis Simms boost, claims fresh report

By Michael Graham
Mike Salisbury
Sunderland Nation Match Coverage

Fulham vs Sunderland: Full referee and VAR details

By Dylan Jones