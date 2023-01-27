Sunderland signed Isaac Lihadji 'with an eye on next season,' says Tony Mowbray

Tony Mowbray has warned Sunderland fans that Isaac Lihadji is a long-term project, meaning he will be introduced into the side gradually.

Lihadji was one of the most talented youngsters in France, although he appeared to lose his way of late at Lille.

He is still just 20-years-old, though, so all that potential is still in there just wating to be brought out. Mowbray though, says it will be done gradually.

“We are delighted to welcome Isaac to Sunderland AFC and it’s a mark of the Club’s progression that we can attract this level of talent when so many others were in the mix,” Mowbray said.

The likelihood is that Lihadji is seen as the longer-term replacement for Amad Diallo, who will be heading back to Manchester United in the summer.

They play the same position and have the same styles of play. Sunderland have done it before, too, when they signed Ross Stewart in the January but only really elevated him to the starting line-up the following season.

That obviously worked extremely well, and it looks like they hope to repeat that trick with Lihadji.

“His playing time has been limited in recent months and we need to manage our immediate expectations, but he will add competition to the squad and we always have one eye on next season.

“I often talk about how important it is to keep putting talent into the Club, so we are delighted that Isaac has chosen to continue his career with us and we are looking forward to working with him.”

