Sunderland star Ross Stewart would be a 'big risk' for Rangers, claims pundit

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart would be ‘a big risk’ for Rangers, claims former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson.

Stewart has become a key player for Sunderland since signing from Ross County in January 2021, scoring 26 in League One last season. He has backed that up with six goals in just eight Championship games since promotion.

Robinson, though, has revealed he has never actually watched Ross Stewart much by suggesting he couldn’t guarantee goals for Rangers.

“That’s a lot of money for Rangers,” Robinson told Football Insider. “It is a huge amount of money for a player who has done well in League One and the Championship. That is the sort of money they spend on two players.

“I think it would be a big risk because Stewart is untried and untested at that level. Yes, he has played in the Scottish Premiership and yes, he has ability. But, you would want to sign a player who is guaranteed to be a success for that amount of money.

“They could buy two or three tried and tested players for that price. I would not rush to push that one through if I was Rangers.”

With a bit of luck, Rangers will agree and leave Ross Stewart alone.

Read More Sunderland Coverage