Sunderland to face Premier League test in FA Cup fourth round

Sunderland will face a Premier League test after they drew Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round.

The Black Cats earned their spot in the draw after a dramatic win at Shrewsbury, in which Ross Stewart and Luke O’Nien both scored injury time goals in a 2-1 win.

Their reward is an away game against the Premier League side, which will take place on the weekend of the 27th of January.

Sunderland have played Fulham in three FA Cup ties before, winning one of them. However, Fulham’s last win was all the way back in 1969.

The FA Cup clash Sunderland won was in 2015, when Gus Poyet's men won 3-1 at Craven Cottage in a replay following a goalless draw at the Stadium of Light.

Ricky Alvaraz scored for Sunderland, his only goal for the club during his ill-fated spell.

Read more Sunderland coverage