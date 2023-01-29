Skip to main content
Sunderland told midfield target will cost 'a decent fee' - report

Have Sunderland hit a stumbling bock in pursuit of reported midfield target?

Sunderland have been told they will have to pay ‘a decent fee’ if they want to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Ateef Konate, according to latest reports.

Alan Nixon, who broke Sunderland’s interest in the 21-year-old, posted an update on Sunday morning claiming a deal was now very difficult due to Forest’s demands.

Konate is not really anywhere near a breakthrough at Forest. They already have one of the biggest squads in the Premier League and are keen to add to it further this month on top.

Sunderland were looking at Konate as a player who could come in for a minimal initial outlay to be developed, similar to January arrivals Pierre Ekwah and Isaac Lihajdi.

The Black Cats are on the verge of another breakthrough in that ilk with Joe Anderson, who his headed to Wearside for a medical ahead of a move from Everton.

It is looking increasingly unlikely that Konate will be joining them, though.

As well as Forest wanting an upfront fee for the player, recent injury news has dramatically altered the thinking at Sunderland ahead of the final days of the January transfer window.

Corry Evans is out for the season and Ross Stewart has almost certainly suffered the same fate after pulling up with an Achilles injury at Fulham.

That makes a striker and experienced central midfield player the priorities for Sunderland in what should be a busy couple of days. 

