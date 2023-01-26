Skip to main content
Tony Mowbray explains why Pierre Ekwah can't replace the injured Corry Evans

Sunderland struggling to solve Corry Evans absence within current squad, admits Mowbray.

Tony Mowbray has explained why Pierre Ekwah is not able to step in and be a ready-made replacement for the injured Corry Evans.

Evans will not play again this season after suffering a serious knee injury in the 2-0 win over Middlesbrough.

The timing, therefore, of the Ekwah signing may, on the face of it at least, appear to be very handy and provide Sunderland with someone who can fill the void immediately.

However, whilst Mowbray believes the 21-year-old has a big future, he doesn’t see him as someone who can replace Evans in the here and now - meaning they will likely look to the transfer market to do it instead.

“He doesn’t do what Corry does,” Mowbray said of Ekwah. “He doesn’t have discipline, sit behind the ball and break up counter attacks.

“He is a footballer who wants to get on the ball, make passes, drive with the ball and run with the ball and get in and around the box.

“He’s a young boy and it’s very difficult to bring natural discipline that comes with 400 games in a career.

“With total respect for Pierre he’s not really a replacement for Corry and we brought him in to supplement midfield.

“We will have to see over the next few days bring to see if there is an opportunity to bring in a similar type of footballer as Corry or not.”

