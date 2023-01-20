Skip to main content
Tony Mowbray hints at new injury problems for Sunderland ahead of Boro clash

Tony Mowbray hints at new injury problems for Sunderland ahead of Boro clash

Sunderland squad is stretched to the limit right now, although things are set to improve soon.

Tony Mowbray has hinted that Sunderland have some fresh injury concerns ahead of the Championship clash with Middlesbrough.

Sunderland had a real injury crisis earlier in the season, but they had appeared to have come through that when the squad briefly had clean bill of health following the World Cup break.

However, they appear to have lurched from one injury crisis right into another one, and Mowbray admits his resources are severely ‘stretched’ ahead of this weekend’s game – and not just by injuries we already knew about either.

“You don’t want to hear about our new injuries,” Mowbray replied when asked for an injury report on his squad.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

“I think our squad is stretched at the moment, is the best way to say it.

“I get a report every morning off the medical department and I think Monday is going to be a bright day for us because there are potentially five players coming back and are going to put their boots on and come and train with the team on Monday morning.

“That doesn’t help us for the Boro match of course but I still think we have a really talented group of players who can give Middlesbrough plenty of problems.”

Sunderland were missing Aji Alese, Dennis Cirkin, Niall Huggins, Alex Pritchard and Elliot Embleton for the home game against Swansea last week. 

Read more Sunderland coverage

Tony Mowbray head in hand
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray hints at new injury problems for Sunderland ahead of Boro clash

By Michael Graham
Tony Mowbray scowl
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland 'short' on defensive options right now, admits Tony Mowbray

By Michael Graham
Tony Mowbray press conference
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray: 'Sunderland will announce some young, exciting signings soon'

By Michael Graham
Tony Mowbray Sunderland
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray delivers warning over pace of Sunderland progress

By Michael Graham
Ellis Simms during Sunderland win at Stoke
Sunderland Nation News

Chances of Ellis Simms Sunderland return increased as Everton secure striker target

By Michael Graham
Marc McNulty
Sunderland Nation News

Former Sunderland striker signs with US club in bid to reignite career

By Michael Graham
Sunderland best january signings
Sunderland Nation Features

Top Ten: Sunderland's best ever January signings

By Michael Graham
Edouard Michut Sunderland
Sunderland Nation News

Newcastle and RB Leipzig making 'inquiries' about on-loan Sunderland youngster

By Michael Graham